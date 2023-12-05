Hartsfield-Jackson named 'North America's Best Airport' for 2nd year in a row

article

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Business Traveler Award for "North America's Best Airport" for the second consecutive year. The accolade is part of the Business Traveler Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in the aviation industry, including airlines, airports, hotels, and travel services.

Nominations for the awards are made by a select group of aviation experts, hospitality leaders, and editors. The list is then presented to the readers of Business Traveler Magazine, who cast their votes to determine the winners.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens expressed pride in the airport's achievements, stating, "Even as ATL continues to receive recognition for its world-class service, the City of Atlanta is constantly working to improve operations and passenger experience." He highlighted recent initiatives, including the opening of a new state-of-the-art fire station, the addition of parking decks, and the modernization of concourses, all aimed at ensuring the airport remains a leading economic engine for the Southeast region.

Balram "B" Bheodari, General Manager of ATL, emphasized the airport's role as a global gateway, saying, "ATL is not just a transit point, it is a gateway to the world." He credited the airport's dedicated team for their hard work and commitment to connecting people, businesses, and cultures.

The award aligns with ATL's ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experiences, embrace new technologies, and improve ADA accessibility through ATLNext, the airport's multibillion-dollar capital improvement program. Major projects supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law include the construction of Fire Station 32, enhancements to the Domestic Terminal interior, renewal of the North and South Parking Decks, and upcoming projects such as the Plane Train tunnel extension and Concourse D Widening.

The recognition from Business Traveler magazine reflects ATL's dedication to excellence and its vital role in the transportation landscape. The magazine is widely distributed in airline lounges across major North American airports, private jet terminals for Signature and Atlantic Aviation, private membership and country clubs, and upscale business hotels like the Four Seasons, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Intercontinental, and Hilton.

