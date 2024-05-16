Atlanta Dream will play 2 games against Indiana Fever at State Farm Arena

article

The Atlanta Dream has announced that their June 21 and Aug. 26 home games against the Indiana Fever will be held at the State Farm Arena. These games will showcase some of the brightest young stars in the WNBA, including the last three No. 1 overall picks: Rhyne Howard from the Dream, and Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark from the Fever.

This collaboration between the Dream and the Hawks aims to deliver a unique fan experience and make these the largest home games in Dream history.

State Farm Arena, with a seating capacity of over 17,000 for basketball, will provide an opportunity for the Dream to play in front of a record-setting crowd. The previous attendance record for a Dream game was set in 2008, when 11,609 fans filled Philips Arena for the team's inaugural game against the Detroit Shock.

"The Atlanta Dream have created an incredible experience and home court advantage at Gateway Center Arena, and with the fantastic growth of the WNBA, we are happy to host the Dream and the basketball community at State Farm Arena," said Andrew Saltzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of the Atlanta Hawks.

Dream season ticket holders will have their tickets for the Fever games transferred to comparable locations within the lower level of State Farm Arena. Fans who purchased single-game tickets will receive a refund and have access to a presale window on May 21, to purchase seats at State Farm Arena. There will also be an exclusive presale for fans who registered for the Dream Presale this spring. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on May 22. Fans can visit https://dream.wnba.com/statefarm-arena-indiana/ for more information.

"We are excited to welcome our loyal Dream fan base, along with new fans, to State Farm Arena," said Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright. "We want to create the ultimate home court advantage and pack the house with red and blue as we work toward another playoff push this year."

The announcement follows a successful 2023 campaign and a busy offseason for the Dream.

Led by WNBA All-Stars Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, Atlanta made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and led the league in sold-out games.

In April, the Dream became the second team in WNBA history to sell out its season ticket allotment, and they have already sold out 10 home games for the 2024 season.

The Dream normally play at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.