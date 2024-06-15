Search continues for missing 12-year-old Hall County girl

Groups continue to search for a missing 12-year-old girl out of Hall County. It's been over two weeks since anyone has seen Maria Gomez-Perez.

On Saturday, a group in Hall County looked anywhere and everywhere for any sign of Gomez-Perez. Many in the group didn't know the family but wanted to do something to help.

"I just was led on my heart to come help search for her," Melody Gaddy said.

"I have two children, and if it was my children I'd want someone to be out there looking for my kids," Melissa Chernansky added.

Maria was last seen on May 30 at her home on Westside Drive in Gainesville. The Hall County Sheriff's Office along with federal Homeland Security, the GBI, FBI, and Gainesville Police are all assisting in the search.

Her disappearance hit hard for the people who came out to search Saturday.

"It's actually a teaching lesson for my kids to know that there are bad people out there and that they need to be safe," Chernansky said.

"If anyone sees this and Maria is out there I just pray to God that you get home safe and bring her home safely because it is very scary and everybody deserves to be home with their family," Gaddy added.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the reward for Maria's safe return has increased to $30,000. If you've seen her or know where she may be give the Hall County Sheriff's Office a call or call 911.