Urgent search for missing 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez in Gainesville

article

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating Maria Gomez-Perez, a 12-year-old girl from Gainesville, who has been reported missing.

Maria was last seen at her home on Westside Drive off Pearl Nix Parkway around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Maria is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she is believed to have been wearing a bright blue shirt, as seen in a recently released photo.

No other details about her clothing are available now.

Authorities are urging anyone who has any information about Maria's whereabouts to immediately call 911. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is prioritizing this case and is dedicated to reuniting Maria with her family as quickly and safely as possible.