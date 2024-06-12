Reward increased to $30K in search for missing 12-year-old Hall County girl

article

Law enforcement officials are hoping an increased reward may help their desperate search for a 12-year-old Gainesville girl who has been missing for two weeks.

Maria Gomez-Perez was last seen around 10 a.m. May 29 at her home on Westside Drive in Gainesville. Her family says they have not heard from her since she disappeared.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said that he considered the girl to be "in danger."

"There are so many possibilities of where she could be and what could’ve happened to her," Couch said. "I do consider her in danger, very much so."

To help with the search for Gomez-Perez, an anonymous businessperson has donated $10,000 for information about her disappearance. With the new donation, the reward now stands at $30,000.

"As investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies push forward in efforts to locate Maria, I am again thankful for another outpouring of support with the

extra reward funding," Sheriff Gerald Couch said. "Someone in the community has that single clue or piece of information that could lead to Maria. I pray this increased reward is encouragement for

them to come forward."

Search for Maria Gomez-Perez

More than 70 people have been officially involved in the investigation, including members of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Homeland Security and the Consulate of Guatemala.

Couch said they have distributed 50,000 fliers and have placed digital billboards on four heavily-traveled roads around the county.

Officials believe Maria may have made contact with someone outside the home on the day of her disappearance, but they don't know who that person was. Investigators have downloaded data from several phones associated with Maria and have combed her social media for clues.

Maria is 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call 911 or the Hall County Sheriff's Office at (770) 503-3232.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Chris King contributed to this report.