NBCUniversal Media reached deal with Gray Television to film in Doraville

A major entertainment brand will soon begin filming in Doraville.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC has signed a deal with Gray Television to use its 43-acre studios currently being constructed at the site of the former General Motors plant, just north of Atlanta. Walls are going up on the studio project.

Gray Television admits to "some false starts and a few years of waiting" because of the pandemic. The project was originally slated to open in spring of 2022, but said the project is now well underway. Three soundstages have already been built with more soundstages, production offices, mill buildings, event spaces, and warehouses to be finished in the near future.

Once completed, it is expected to be the largest television and movie production studio in the state. It sits on the site of the former GM assembly plant which closed in 2008 after about 60 years in service. The empty 135-acre property was acquired in 2015 by Integral Group before being bought out by Gray Television for $80 million.

This artist rendering shows the planned 5-acres park planned for the former GM assembly plant site in Doraville. (Gray Television)

Only a portion of the property will be used for the studio. The remaining acreage will be used for a mixed-use development including residential, retail, restaurants, and offices. Another 5-acres will be set aside for a public park including "band shell/lawn and large stormwater feature."

"I am pleased to welcome NBCUniversal to Doraville. Their investment in Assembly will accelerate Gray Television’s plans to transform the site of our former GM Plant into a true ‘Studio City,’" said Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman. "The economic impact to Doraville, metro Atlanta, and the state of Georgia for cannot be overstated. Additionally, this announcement dovetails perfectly with the city’s efforts to develop a new city center."

The mayor said it is also looking to develop the adjacent 13 acres next to the Doraville MARTA Station. He said it will help to round out the new city center.

"The fact that this idea transformed into a reality during a pandemic, makes this all the more remarkable. I am proud to have been a part of the team that made it happen," said Doraville City Manager Chris Eldridge. "Doraville, Greater Atlanta, the State of Georgia, and the whole Southeast region will enjoy the benefits of this economic engine for decades to come."

The city said it will bring thousands of jobs to the area. Official also hope with its easy access to MARTA and proximity to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, will help make it a future destination.

There was no word on when the studios or the mixed-use project will be complete.