Doraville approves plans for old GM plant to become state's largest studio

New life is on its way to the old General Motors plant in Doraville. City leaders voted on Monday to unanimously approve the purchase to a new owner.

"The GM plant when it closed it left a large hole in the center of our city," Doraville Mayor Joseph Guierman said.

Doraville Mayor Joseph Guierman believes it’s a step in the right direction for his city after the Doraville Downtown Development Authority unanimously approved the transfer of ownership from Integral Group to Gray Television on Monday.

The plan is to build the largest TV and movie production studio in the state.

"When the GM plant closed in 2008 we had hoped the site would become a major job center again and I think with this announcement it has the potential to do so," Guierman said.

The plant was originally built in 1948 and closed in 2008.

Advertisement

Guierman said Integral Group purchased the property in 2015.

"The challenge with the site is it’s so big it was designed for a huge manufacturing concern. It doesn’t have the infrastructure for regular corporate uses or movie studios," Guierman said.

Gray purchased the property for $80 million and the plans include a 127-acre mixed-use community with 10 state-of-the-art television and movie production studios and an e gaming facility.

"It represents the single largest investment in our city’s 150-year history," Guierman said.

Plans also include apartments, townhomes, hotels, corporate offices, restaurants, and retail space.

Leaders hope this will bring back thousands of jobs to the city.

"This development will have a halo effect that will cover the northern part of DeKalb County in terms of support jobs these studios will require," Guierman said.

Developers plan to start construction of the Sumer of 2021 and aim to begin shooting on the site in the spring of 2022.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.