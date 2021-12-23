Grandmother rushes 5-year-old boy to hospital after being shot, police say

article

Police said a 5-year-old is expected to survive after being shot on Thursday morning.

Atlanta police said officers were called out around 10:30 a.m. to Atlanta Medical Center located at 340 Boulevard NE after a young boy was brought in by his grandmother suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the original shooting happened at the Camden Vantage apartment complex located at 180 Jackson Street NE.

Atlanta police posted to their Facebook about the incident writing in part:

"We, at the Atlanta Police Department, are always disturbed when we see avoidable incidents and careless acts that put children in harm’s way. This incident did not have to occur. We do not understand the rationale behind leaving unsecured loaded guns in the home when children are around. It will never make sense to us. This child could have died. We are all grateful that this little boy will be around to open presents on Christmas day, but we are saddened that we must do yet another post asking people to be responsible, smart, and mindful when dealing with firearms and children."

The circumstance surrounding the shooting are still under investigation

This is just the latest shooting involving a child. There have been more than a handful since Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta.

On Dec. 22, a 3-year-old found a gun under a bed and shot themselves inside their South Fulton home, police said. The child was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital.

On Dec. 10, police said a 1-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally being shot at the Hidden Village Apartments located on Landrum Drive SW.

On Dec. 9, police said a 12-year-old shot an 11-year-old in Riverdale. The 12-year-old has since been charged with murder.

On Nov. 13, Atlanta police responded to an apartment about 1.5 miles east of this shooting. Police said a 14-year-old boy ran from the family’s Alison Court apartments for help after his 8-year-old brother was accidentally shot.

On Thanksgiving Day, a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 3-year-old cousin in South Fulton.

About the recent spike in shootings involving children, the Atlanta Police Department wrote:

"Some things just shouldn’t have to be said, but alas, here we are.

"The police department responds to 911 calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. Our officers see everything imaginable during their shift but responding to injured children calls are the most difficult, because none of us want to see children hurt. We respond when called, we show up ready to do whatever it takes, we render aid, and use all available resources to keep the community safe and hold suspects accountable. It is what we do. We understand our assignment and our role. We need parents, families, and caregivers to understand their assignment and do whatever it takes to keep kids safe. Protecting children should be everyone’s number one priority.

"Our officers can do many things, but we cannot come to every home, hold your hand, and make you think about gun safety. You need to do that on your own. We implore those who care for children, and who happen to be gun owners, to use maximum care and security when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable persons in the home. It is your job. Rest assured that if we find parents or caregivers have violated the law in anyway when it comes to these incidents, we will arrest you and take you to jail. Don’t risk your freedom and a child’s life being lackadaisical. We need you to do better. Please be safe and smart. Secure your weapons in a gun safe, or lockbox and store out of the reach of children. Help us to help you."

The Camden Vantage apartment complex located at 180 Jackson Street NE. (FOX 5)

This is also not the first time these apartments have made headlines in the past few months.

On the night of Nov. 22, officers were called to the complex after two people were found stabbed to death inside an apartment. According to investigators, 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt lived in the apartment together and allowed a male suspect inside their home where he "stayed for a substantial amount of time." Officials say they were able to identify 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton as a suspect in the couple's deaths. She was later arrested.

On Oct 14, police were called out to the same apartment complex after a report of a 23-year-old man shot three times in the back.

