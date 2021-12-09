11-year-old shot, killed in Riverdale, police say

article

An 11-year-old is dead following a shooting at Riverdale home on Thursday evening, Clayton County police said.

It happened at a home in the 6000 block of Westbury Road around 5:30 p.m.

Police said juveniles were involved. The 11-year-old was shot and killed at the scene. The other juvenile involved was 12 years old, police said.

Their names were not immediately available.

Details surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

