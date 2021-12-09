Motel near Atlanta's airport evacuated after fire in laundry room

Fire crews evacuated a motel near Atlanta’s airport on Thursday evening after officials said a fire broke out in the laundry room.

The College Park Fire Department said around 7 p.m. firefighters responded to a motel located in the 4900 block of Old National Highway, adjacent to the Interstate 85-285 corridor near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Video of the scene shows fire engines and other emergency vehicles surrounding the two-story motel.

Fire officials have not said what started the blaze or the extent of damage to the structure.

Several people were displaced as a result of the fire, officials said. A MARTA bus was brought into shelter those who were evacuated while volunteers helped to relocate them.

Firefighters surround a motel just south of I-85-285 at Old National Highway on Dec. 9, 2021. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

No injuries have been reported.

While the motel is located about a mile and a half west of the airport’s fifth runway, the FAA has not reported any delays due to smoke.

Traffic in the immediate area was slow-moving while crews were at the scene.

The Red Cross will help those displaced by the fire.

