Police: Man shot multiple times in back at Atlanta apartments

article

Police are investigating a shooting at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex that injured one man.

According to Atlanta police, officers were called to the Camden Vantage apartment complex on Jackson Street Wednesday night.

At the scene, investigators found a 23-year-old man shot three times in the back.

Officials say the victim will not talk to them about the shooting. His condition is unknown at this time.

If you know anything that could help investigators, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS