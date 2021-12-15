Police arrest suspect in deadly double stabbing of couple in Atlanta apartment

Police have made an arrest in a deadly double stabbing at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex that happened in November.

On the night of Nov. 22, officers were called to the Camden Vantage apartment complex on the 100 block of Jackson Street and found the bodies of a couple inside one of the apartments.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt lived in the apartment together and allowed a male suspect inside their home where he "stayed for a substantial amount of time."

Officials say they were able to identify 21-year-old Stefhon Hamilton as a suspect in the couple's deaths.

Suspect: Stefhon Hamilton

Stefhon Hamilton (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Police announced Hamilton's arrest Wednesday. Police said Hamilton was taken into custody on the 400 block of Northside Circle. It was unknown at the time of the arrest what charges he faces.

Police found Hamilton with two other people when he was arrested. Those people were not taken into custody, police said.

Police said the investigation indicated the victims and Hamilton were acquaintances but didn't elaborate on how they knew each other.

Who were the victims, Daniel Aaron and Kristen McDevitt?

Friends say the couple was supposed to spend Thanksgiving with McDevitt's family on the west coast.

"This would be Dan’s first time meeting her mom, so this was big, you know," family friend Michael Pamfilis said.

The two lived at Camden Vantage apartments when they were found dead. Police described the two as "domestic partners."

Aaron and McDevitt were "made for each other," Pamfills said.

What was the motive?

Homicide investigators did not confirm the motive for the killings.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide details on what the suspect sought from the victims.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video walking through the apartment complex carrying a safe, which police said they have not yet found.

No word on what investigators suspect was inside the safe.

Surveillance video released

The arrest comes after Atlanta police shared a surveillance video of a suspect Video shows him walking down to the apartment complex and texting in the apartment complex's parking lot.

It also shows the man walking from the apartment with a safe in his hands.

Police pointed out several key features of the suspect including the fact he may have a ponytail.

Police said the video produced several tips from residents after it was released to news outlets.

A lengthy investigation

Atlanta Police Department Homicide Commander Lieutenant Ralph Woolfolk said more than 150 hours were put into tracking the suspect in the case. He added there would be more hours to come.

Atlanta police found Aaron and McDevitt stabbed to death in the evening on Nov. 22. Early in the investigation, police said they gather lots of evidence but didn't elaborate.

Woolfolk said Wednesday there was "overwhelming physical evidence" collected at the scene that led investigators to the suspect.

"This is a testament to good old-fashioned police work," Woolfolk said. "Investigators worked around the clock as it pertained to this investigation. There was lots of information that could have played a role in being a distraction or could have led us off where we needed to go."

That evidence led police to Hamilton at the apartment on Northside Circle.

