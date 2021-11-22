Man, woman found stabbed to death at NE Atlanta apartment complex

A man and a woman have been found stabbed to death at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex late Monday night.

Officers were called out to the Camden Vantage apartment complex located at 180 Jackson Street NE just before 10 p.m. Monday.

Residents tell FOX 5 the victims were discovered in a unit on the complex's first floor.

"It does appear that it's an isolated incident," Atlanta Police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. "It did happen inside an apartment inside the building, so it's a single apartment where we located the two deceased."

Police investigate a double fatality at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex on Nov. 22, 2021. (FOX 5)

Detectives say they've managed to gather a lot of clues from the scene, but they remained tight-lipped about what they found.

According to investigators, the 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman lived in the apartment together and allowed a male suspect inside their home where he "stayed for a substantial amount of time."

Officials have not released any identifying information about the suspect at this time.

Police investigate a double fatality at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex on Nov. 22, 2021. (FOX 5)

On Oct 14, police were called out to the same apartment complex after a report of a 23-year-old man shot three times in the back.

Investigators did not immediately have an update in that case.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS