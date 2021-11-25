Friend remembers Atlanta couple stabbed to death inside apartment

Family and friends are grieving the tragic loss of a young couple during this year's Thanksgiving.

Investigators found the two stabbed to death Monday night in northeast Atlanta.

Michael Pamfilis said what happened to Daniel Aaron and Kristen McDevitt was evil and cowardly.

He told friends actually spent Thanksgiving with Arnold's family as they all process the numbness and pain they're suffering."

"I've known him half my life and he was my shoulder to cry on. It's time for me and others to step up," Michael Pamfilis explained.

Now friends are stepping up to be the shoulder for Aaron's loved ones to cry one.

"They are doing the best they can right now," Pamfilis.

It was on Monday night when Atlanta Police found the 31-year-old and McDevitt stabbed to death.

"You could just see that was it for both of them. You could see they were made for each other," Pamfilis said.

According to investigators, the two lived in the Camden Vantage Apartments unit where their bodies were found.

This is on Jackson Street near John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

"I couldn’t process it. It just didn't, as cliché as it sounds, it just didn't seem real. It didn't see real. You can't conjure up emotions with something like this," Pamfilis explained.

Police told us they allowed their killer inside their home where he "stayed for a substantial amount of time."

"This was animalistic. This was evil. There's no words to describe it. There's never a reason for something like this," the couple's friend detailed.

Pamfillis told us the couple was supposed to spend this Thanksgiving with McDevitt's family on the west coast.

"This would be Dan’s first time meeting her mom so this was big, you know," he detailed.

And for anyone hearing this couple's heartbreaking story this holiday season, Pamfilis hopes you take a moment to reach out to your loved ones.

"Hug your loved ones extra, extra tight, and make sure that you reach out to the ones that you care about and tell them that you love them," she said.

Friends of both victims are now raising money to help their families with any financial needs including their funerals.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the CrimeStoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

