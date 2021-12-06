Video shows suspect in stabbing death of man, woman at NE Atlanta apartment complex

Police in Atlanta have released a video showing a man investigators are calling a suspect in a deadly double stabbing at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex last month.

Officers were called out to the Camden Vantage apartment complex located at 180 Jackson Street NE just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 22. According to investigators, the 31-year-old man and 30-year-old woman lived in the apartment together and allowed a male suspect inside their home where he "stayed for a substantial amount of time."

Monday's video shows the man texting in the parking lot, shows him walking down to the apartment complex. It also shows the man walking from the apartment with a safe in his hands.

Police pointed out several key features of the suspect including the fact he may have a ponytail.

Atlanta police hope the new video will produce some leads in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

