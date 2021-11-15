Neighbors react to death of 8-year-old boy in accidental shooting

Police continue to investigate the shooting death of an 8-year-old at a southwest Atlanta apartment over the weekend.

Kayden Jones was shot while he was home along with his 14-year-old brother around 10:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW near Myrtle Drive SW. Several neighbors said they heard the gunshot. Neighbors said Kayden's brother ran out of the apartment looking for help.

"He was crying asking for help. Saying his brother, his brother was dead. Call the police. This was an accident," said Stevie Rogers, who lives next door.

Neighbors said1 the boy's parents were not at home at the time of the shooting. They said the family had just moved to the area about four months ago from Miami.

"They were the average hardworking family. They took care of their kids. They were happy," Rogers said.

The child's mother said she is still too stunned by the sudden death to talk about it. She did say her son was loving and kind. That is something most neighbors agree upon.

"Kayden was a good little boy. He had that type of spirit about him. Everybody loved him. He would run up to you and give you a hug," Rogers said.

Kayden's mother said he was a second-grader at Cascade Elementary School.

Atlanta police have not commented on whether they will charge anyone. Neighbors hope no charges will be filed because this was in their words an "accident."

