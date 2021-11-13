8-year-old shot, killed at southwest Atlanta apartment, police say

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old child was shot and died late Saturday night at an apartment in southwest Atlanta.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Alison Court SW near Myrtle Drive SW.

The child was rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but believe it may have been an accident. Police said another minor was at the scene at the time.

The Atlanta Police Department said it is investigating.

If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

