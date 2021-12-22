3-year-old shot in South Fulton 'upbeat and smiling' heading into surgery, police say

The South Fulton Police Department confirmed Wednesday morning a child shot themselves with a gun found under a bed.

South Fulton police went to the 200 block of Misty Walk and found a 3-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

Police said the 3-year-old found an unsecured weapon under a bed and fired the gun.

The child was shot in the abdomen and taken to an area hospital. They were "upbeat and smiling," heading into surgery.

According to South Fulton police, this is the third incident like this just this year alone, four including last year. Two of those incidents resulted in deaths.

