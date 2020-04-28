Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 28, 2020

Young Milton pianist finds big success: Click here for more

What to do if you can't pay your rent? Real Estate expert John Adams has tips for people who are struggling to pay their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information click here.

Lawrenceville Co-0p Ministry feeds those in need from the Lawrenceville and Dacula areas during Covid-19 pandemic: Click here for the story. For more information click here.

Atlanta rapper "Offset" doing virtual performance to help Atlanta Community Food Bank: View story here

Famed producer and author DeVon Franklin has tips on staying positive during the Covid-19 pandemic: Words have power, and DeVon Franklin is sharing powerful daily doses of faith, and motivational words on social media. The Award-winning film producer, New York Times Best Selling Author and preacher is lifting spirits, in a time when many could use a little boost. DeVon Franklin joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley live via Skype with more on staying positive and maintaining faith during the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information on DeVon Franklin follow him on Instagram @devonfranklin .

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine joins us to talk about the tragic death of "Little Women Atlanta's" Ashley "Minnie" Ross. For more information on Christal Jordan follow her on Instagram @EnchantedPR