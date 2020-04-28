Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry asking for donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unemployment numbers across the state are continuing to rise. Because of this, many families are without much income and it makes it difficult to provide for their families.

Lawrenceville Co-Op Ministry has been helping families for 25 years.

Right now they're helping more families than ever before, and it's taking a toll on their inventory.

The organization needs as much help as they can with donations and volunteers.

The organization depends on donations of food and personal items from churches, individuals, schools, grocery stores, scout troops, and many other organizations.

Food donations may be delivered whenever the co-op is open, as well as from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday mornings.

A list of alternate drop-off locations is below.

Alternate Drop-Off Locations

12 Stone Lawrenceville Campus

Lawrenceville Presbyterian Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First UMC of Lawrenceville Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Portico by Welcome Center

McKendree UMC Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drop off in box behind the church under covered drive-thru entrance.

Tabernacle International Church in Lawrenceville Monday - Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on how to help click here.