Atlanta rapper Offset helps healthcare workers and local food banks

Kiari Cephus, better known by his stage name "Offset," has been a part of philanthropic efforts since 2013.

He says it's always been something that he enjoys doing.

As an ambassador for the American Cancer Society, they've been working together to make sure healthcare workers have the masks and protective equipment they need.

Offset lost his grandmother to cancer and made a promise to himself to help the cause.

Now he's lost an uncle to COVID-19 and he's making sure that others understand the severity of the disease.

Offset along with other artists will have a virtual concert Wednesday at 1:00 P.M.

You can catch it on Facebook live.

The proceeds for the concert will go towards the Atlanta community food bank.

