Girlfriend of man charged in shooting of Clayton County Police officer claims he's innocent

Saila Bedford claims her boyfriend Arterio Crumbley, who is charged with shooting a Clayton County Police Officer and a civilian on Riverdale Road, is innocent.

"Arterio Crumbley is being accused of a crime that he didn't do," Crumbley told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "He was nowhere near the location."

Bedford said Crumbley was miles from the crime scene, at the couple's new residence in Fayetteville the day of the shooting.

"Clayton County, the police department, if that's who it was, they have already come out here," Bedford said. "They've searched his phone, so they know his location where he was all day. We have plenty neighbors to attest he was here."

The couple moved from an apartment complex in Clayton County, which is near the crime scene, a few days ago.

The front door of their apartment is still off its hinges. Police reportedly knocked it down while searching for the shooting suspect during the manhunt.

"They tried to say that the suspect ran to the building we used to live in," said Bedford. "That's false. He ran on a complete different side."

Crumbley turned himself in at the Clayton County Jail on Wednesday, after learning he was wanted by police. He said police had the wrong man.

"Everyone telling me different stories, Crumbley said. "I don't even know. I wasn't there. I wasn't there."

Crumbley appeared before a Clayton County Magistrate Court Judge Thursday and was denied bond. Bedford is now speaking out in his defense, saying others can support his alibi.

"He was outside, people saw him. When I took the U-Haul with his friend he stayed here with his youngest child, they got ice cream."

