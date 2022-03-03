Man accused of shooting Clayton County officer, customer during armed robbery denied bond

The man accused of shooting a Clayton County police officer and another person during an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon will remain behind bars.

A Clayton County judge denied bond for 25-year-old Arterio Lerente Crumbley in his first court appearance since turning himself hours after police named him the suspect in the double shooting.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at a shopping center in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road. Clayton County police said Officer Ryan Richey and another man were shot during an armed robbery at the location.

The incident prompted an hours long manhunt, which ended when Crumbley turned himself in to law enforcement.

Arterio Crumbly (Clayton County Police Department)

Who is the man accused of shooting a Clayton County police officer?

Arterio Crumbley was named as the suspect in the shooting of a Clayton County police officer and another person about six hours after the incident.

Police described Crumbley as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 158 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Investigators said he was last seen wearing an orange and yellow hooded sweatshirt, orange and yellow sweatpants, and black and white shoes.

Before his arrest, Crumbley told FOX that 5 investigators are looking for the wrong man. He said while the man in the mug shot police shared is him, the man seen on surveillance footage dressed in yellow inside the store is not.

He denied he was near the crime scene, arguing that he was in Fayetteville all day and learned about being wanted from Instagram.

"My family was sending me messages like ‘I know this ain’t you' and like ‘What’s going on?' They've got you on the news saying you shot a police officer," he told FOX 5's Janice Yu.

Crumbley admitted to having a trouble past and used to live in an apartment complex behind the strip mall where the shooting took place, but he has since moved to Fayette County. He said he is trying to turn his life around which is why he is turning himself into authorities.

Saying that he was "framed," Crumbley said any footage of him was taken a couple of days ago while he moved out of the apartment.

"Cameras should be able to see that my brother drove the U-Haul, and I was on the passenger side," he said.

He told FOX 5 he believes he did have a violation of probation issue that did need to be cleared up, but professed his innocence in the shooting.

According to police records, Crumbley has been booked into the Clayton County Jail at least four times since 2014.

Who was the Clayton County officer shot during an armed robbery?

The Clayton County Police Department has not released too many details about the officer who was shot on Wednesday during an armed robbery.

Officer Ryan Richey was injured in Wednesday's shooting. He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Just after 9:30 p.m., police said Officer Richey was out of surgery and being released from the hospital.

Police said he "would love to heal privately."

The other victim in the shooting, whose name has not been released, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

