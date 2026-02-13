Shooting suspects captured hiding in vent at Fulton County Courthouse

Image 1 of 8 ▼

The Brief A 17-year-old was shot in the thigh Friday evening atop a parking garage on MLK Jr. Drive. Following a search of the area, two suspects were located hiding near the Fulton County Courthouse. Witnesses observed the suspects being pulled from an air vent before they were taken into custody.



Two people were arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Officers responded to the top of a parking garage at 95 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW around 7:15 p.m. regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, police located a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene observed a heavy police presence just a couple blocks away at the Fulton County Courthouse. Officers were seen surrounding what appeared to be an air vent.

Shortly after, police removed two men from the vent and took them into custody.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police confirmed that the suspects were apprehended while hiding near the shooting scene, though they did not officially confirm the men were inside an air vent.