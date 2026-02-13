I-575 crash involving Cobb officer marks second 'Move Over' violation this month

The Brief Two Cobb County officers were injured in Move Over Law violations on I-20 and I-575 within a 10-day span. Both officers were hit while stationary with emergency lights on; luckily, both escaped with only minor injuries. Police are urging drivers to remain alert, noting that first responders' lives depend on motorists providing a safety buffer.



Cobb County Police are reminding drivers to obey Georgia's Move Over Law after two officers were injured in separate crashes in less than 10 days.

Cobb officers hit by vehicles

What we know:

One officer was injured early Friday morning, Feb. 13, in a wreck on I-575 southbound near Chastain Road. According to authorities, the officer was working a separate crash when a vehicle struck his patrol car.

A similar incident occurred on Feb. 4, when Officer A. Minard was struck while assisting at a crash scene on I-20 eastbound near Riverside Parkway. Investigators said the officer had his emergency lights activated when a driver in a Toyota Prius failed to move over, rear-ending the cruiser and pushing it into a concrete median.

Reminder to pay attention

What they're saying:

"We understand it's a dangerous job; that's why we need the public's help," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Eric Smith. "When they see our vehicles with the emergency lights activated, [they need to be] moving over if the vehicle is stationary or yielding to emergency vehicles as they're trying to get through traffic."

While both officers sustained only minor injuries, police emphasized that the outcomes could have been far worse.

Georgia's "Move Over" Law

Local perspective:

Georgia has had its Move Over Law (also known as the Spencer Pass Law) since 2003. The law requires drivers to:

Move over at least one lane when approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights.

If a lane change is not possible or unsafe, slow down below the posted speed limit and be prepared to stop.

Originally applied only to police, fire, and ambulance services, the law expanded in 2011 to include Georgia Department of Transportation vehicles, HERO units, and tow trucks. Violators can face fines of up to $500 and three points on their driving record.