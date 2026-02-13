Oakwood city officials discuss DHS processing facility

The Brief The city of Oakwood says it has learned through U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde’s office that two warehouses will be turned into an ICE regional processing facility. DHS told U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde’s office it plans to spend more than $150 million retrofitting the facility. Oakwood’s city manager says the facility is scheduled to close in the next two weeks and be operational in the next few months.



The Department of Homeland Security says it plans to spend more than $150 million to retrofit two warehouses in Oakwood for a new regional processing center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde.

ICE facility in metro Atlanta

What we know:

Clyde’s office has confirmed that the property, along Atlanta Highway near Interstate 985, will be converted into a processing facility for the Social Circle Detention Center. His office states the capacity of the facility will be between 1,400 and 1,600 people.

Oakwood responds to new ICE facility

What they're saying:

Oakwood City Manager B.R. White said as of Friday afternoon, he has not heard from DHS or ICE regarding the new facility.

"Left out in the cold," he described. "Our assumption was that this facility would be in support of the inland port that's being located just to the north of here. We would have loved to have had a conversation up front to address some concerns that we have, especially about sewer and sewer capacity."

Clyde’s office states DHS will spend about $158 million to retrofit the facility and will cost about $160 million to operate for the first three years.

Marie Martinez’s father owns a pizzeria across the street from the facility.

"It was shocking. It was very unexpected," she said. "We’re just nervous going into this new venture. We’re not sure if that’s going to affect business levels, if that’s going to make our customers uncomfortable."

Georgia representative supports new ICE facility

The other side:

U.S. Representative Clyde released the following statement:

"North Georgia knows the horrors of illegal alien crime all too well. I fully support President Trump in protecting American citizens by detaining and deporting criminal illegals from our communities. The new Oakwood ICE facility will play an important role in this fight by serving as a regional processing center. In addition to assisting ICE’s mission and mass deportations, the forthcoming facility will also bring a major economic investment to the City of Oakwood and surrounding communities. Based on ICE’s economic impact analysis, track record, and unwavering commitment to protecting the American people, I am confident that the Oakwood ICE facility will be a safe and prosperous addition to the Ninth District."

ICE and DHS did not respond for requests for comment.

When will Hall County's ICE facility open?

What's next:

White said the facility is expected to close in the next two weeks and be operational in the next few months.