Georgia's rural healthcare crisis: Lawmakers struggle to maintain hospital access

Georgia's rural communities have been hit hard by the ongoing healthcare crisis.

Nine rural hospitals have closed in Georgia since 2010, making the state the third in the nation for hospital closures.

"These hospitals provide us with good quality care and access in rural Georgia. We talk about broadband, and you shouldn't be limited on broadband because of your zip code. "Well, you shouldn't be limited on quality healthcare either because of where you live," explained state Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry.

With 26% of Georgians living outside of urban areas, the closures have a devastating effect on the communities they serve.

"Intermittent cash flow issues pose a high risk for rural hospital closures," stated CareSource's Jason Bearden. "When a rural hospital closes, residents are left without access to emergency services and preventative care, and the ripple effect can be felt throughout the entire community."

The non-profit health care organization CareSource is providing a lifeline to financially strapped hospitals with the launch of its new Rural Access Advancement Program.

The new program will invest $5 million in rural hospitals across the state, helping struggling hospitals keep their doors open.

"This thing is going to grow," explained Taylor Healthcare Group CEO Jonathan Green. "It's going to be a really big deal across the state to prevent hospital closures, to ensure healthcare continues to happen in our rural communities."