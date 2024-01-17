National blood shortage: Georgia child's struggle highlights urgent need for donations

If you've never needed a blood transfusion, or had a family member who needed one, the national blood shortage could seem easy to tune out, but a Georgia 4-year-old and his family know the need all too well.

Octavia Evans says she's always monitoring her son. The FOX Medical Team's Beth Galvin reported about Damon. He has the most severe form of sickle cell disease. For years, he'd get blood transfusions, as he waited for a bone marrow transplant.

The country is experiencing its worst blood donation shortage in 20 years.

That means nationwide, there are families like Damon's relying on blood donation from people like you.

The Red Cross promises a speedy process for anyone interested in donating.

"It's super easy to book an appointment. You just call or use the app and type in your zip code to find sites near you," Jerrica Williams, with the Red Cross said.

The greatest need is for O-positive and O-negative blood types and platelets.

"It's about a 15-minute process. After you donate, help yourself to snacks and you're on your way. It was that easy, and you saved a life," Williams said.

GEORGIA'S RURAL HEALTHCARE CRISIS: LAWMAKERS STRUGGLE TO MAINTAIN HOSPITAL ACCESS

Every two seconds, someone in this country needs a blood transfusion.

Around February 2022, FOX 5 reported the Red Cross needed blood donations. Back then, the shortage was its worst in 10 years.

Today, there's an even more dire need.

"I just want people to be informed about how important it is, you know, to know that you is really saving lives by doing that," Evans said.

If you're interested in donating, click here.