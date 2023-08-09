Georgia State Patrol troopers were involved in an incident where shots were fired on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, troopers attempted to stop a Jeep Grand Cherokee on McAffee Road near Columbia Drive in DeKalb County around 9:17 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and the troopers began chasing the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The pursuit ended with a crash involving the Jeep and a GSP patrol car and shots were fired.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was shot or if the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was arrested.

Georgia State Patrol troopers involved in shooting in DeKalb County (FOX 5 Atlanta).

This is the third shooting involving local law enforcement within the last 24 hours. The first one happened Tuesday afternoon in Bartow County. In that case, officers were chasing a person who had reportedly shot at employees at Mannington Mill in Calhoun. The second shooting happened overnight when a driver refused to stop Walton County and led officers on a chase into Rockdale County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for additional information.

