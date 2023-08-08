Suspect exchanges fire with Adairsville police, state troopers after crashing car in chase

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Bartow County. (Aug. 8, 2023)

An investigation is underway after a suspect led police and state troopers on a chase before opening fire.

The hot pursuit ended around 2 p.m. on Tuesday when the suspect crashed near I-75 and GA-140 in Bartow County.

Adairsville Police and Georgia State Troopers exchanged fire with the suspect.

Officials did not say whether anyone was injured nor whether the suspect was arrested.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was invited to investigate the incident, which is standard procedure anytime an officer is involved in a shooting.

Their investigation remains ongoing.