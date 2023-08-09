Wanted Covington man killed after reportedly firing on Walton County deputies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting involving a Walton County deputy overnight.

Officials say the shooting happened on Harrison Shoals Road close to the Walton-Rockdale County line.

According to the GBI, the incident began at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday when Walton County deputies attempted to stop a 2001 GMC Yukon that did not have insurance. The driver of the Yukon, 31-year-old Charles Rice of Covington, refused to stop.

The deputies pursued Rice into Rockdale County where they performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) on Haralson Mill Road.

Once the GMC came to a stop, Rice got out and started running. The deputies tasted Rice, who then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire and killed Rice. A female passenger in the Yukon was not injured.

The GBI says that RIce had active felony arrest warrants at the time of the shooting.

This is the 63rd officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.