Georgia school district investigating claims high school employees used racial slurs against students

Officials with Henry County Schools have launched an investigation into claims employees at a high school used racial slurs against students.

The incident was reported at Luella High School and district leaders confirm action has been taken against those involved.

"It’s awful and sad because we are still living in those days," one mother said.

Video taken from inside Luella High School show students rallying together after they say employees used the "N-word" towards students.

"A teacher called a student a n****. She heard someone use the word n**** and she thought since you can say n**** I can say n****," one Parent claims.

Parents say the incident left students stunned.

"I was speechless when I first heard it. Why are you a teacher and saying the n word? Especially when you’re working, but you shouldn’t be saying this period," one student said.

Students say it happened last week but claim response from school administrators were slow. In response to the slow response, they decided to organize a protest inside the school Thursday calling for answers.

"The protest to me gave them power and a gave them a voice to say they aren’t going to allow these things to happen," a parent said.

Henry County Schools confirms they are investigating.

Officials released this statement to FOX 5:

"School administrators were recently made aware of some highly inappropriate and unacceptable word choices by some members of the faculty at Luella High School. Employment action has been taken against the employees, and while we cannot go into further details about any teacher discipline as the information is protected by law, Henry County Schools in no way, shape, or form condones the actions that have been alleged, and that is why a thorough investigation was called for to get to the bottom of the matter."

"I just want the teacher to get fired," one student said.

"These are peoples lives. These children’s lives are in our hands. I think we need to get back to being a caring resource for these students," one parent said.

District leaders say administrators were able to meet with students this week and say it was both productive and positive.

