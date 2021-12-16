New York murder suspect arrested in Henry County Bojangles parking lot

article

Deputies in Henry County have arrested a 21-year-old suspected for murder in New York.

Officials say 21-year-old Ricardo Dash was wanted for murder and second-degree murder on Dec. 2 that allegedly happened during a gang-related fight.

Wednesday, deputies found and arrested Dash in the parking lot of the Bojangles on the 1600 block of Hudson Bridge Road.

"We received word that the suspect was potentially employed at this location and might present himself at some point," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in a statement. "Our Investigators were there waiting for him to make an appearance. When he arrived, he was immediately taken into custody."

Officials say they found a weapon on Dash's person, but do not know if it is connected to the alleged murder in New York.

