1 person dead after high-speed chase ends in crash in Cobb County

One person is dead after a high-speed chase through Cobb County overnight.

FOX 5 viewer doorbell camera video captured the scene as a black BMW SUV sped down Frey Road in Kennesaw. A police squad car followed behind the vehicle.

Police say the SUV crashed at the road's intersection with Abintgton Walk, slamming into the stone Abington Green neighborhood sign. The vehicle then went into the nearby woods.

The SUV went so far into the woods that a regular tow truck couldn't get it out. Police brought in a special piece of equipment to extract it. While that was happening, access to the neighborhood was blocked off.

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that one person inside the SUV has died. Investigators have not shared any details about the deceased, including if they were a man or woman and where he or she lived. Police have also not given information about what started the pursuit in the first place and if they've made any arrests.