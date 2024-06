An attempted robbery gone wrong ended in gunfire late Saturday night.

DeKalb County police were flagged down just before 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur.

The victim told them he was pumping gas when someone tried to rob him at gunpoint and shot him in the arm.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still trying to identify the suspected robber.