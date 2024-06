Two pedestrians were hit by a car near Pryor Road SW and University Avenue SW in Atlanta late Saturday night. One of them didn't make it.

Atlanta police said the victims were identified as a 38-year-old man who died after being taken to the hospital, and a 54-year-old man who is still recovering.

There has been no word about the driver. It's not clear whether this was a hit-and-run.

Atlanta police said they are continuing their investigation.