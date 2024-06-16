2 stranded rafters rescued from Chattahoochee River

Two people on rafts were rescued during a water incident on the Chattahoochee River Saturday.

Officials said the group hit a snag, and their rafts began to deflate.

"Our hearts sunk when we saw like 12 firemen come running to the river asking if anybody was drowning. It was very horrifying, it was very scary. We immediately started yelling across the river to people we saw at a rock. Nobody would respond so we knew it was anybody right there," said Aikisha, who was at the lake during the rescue. "It got really, really horrifying when we saw the rescue boat head out there. My heart just sunk. I couldn't hold it in anymore. I just started crying."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chattahoochee River rafter rescue on Father's Day

Aikisha replayed the horrifying events for FOX 5.

She was shocked to find out everything was going to be okay.

"We saw all these people come back, and they did let us know that the person was rescued," she said. "I just lost it all over again."

Luckily, no one was injured.

Chattahoochee River rafter rescue on Father's Day

"I believe that person is still here because they used a life jacket. Do not play games. Always, always, always use a life jacket when you're out here, because you gotta respect this water. It is a river. It's not a game," she said.