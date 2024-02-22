Georgia Board upholds firing of Cobb County teacher over children's book

article

The Georgia School Board of Education has upheld the firing of Katie Rinderle, a former elementary teacher who read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth-grade class.

In a meeting on Thursday, the state board unanimously upheld Rinderle's termination by the Cobb County School Board without any discussion.

Rinderle made headlines when the school board voted 4-3 to fire her in August 2023 for reading "My Shadow is Purple," to her class at Due West Elementary School. The picture book, written by Scott Stuart, discusses gender fluidity. During her termination hearing, school district lawyer Sherry Culves said discussing gender identity and gender fluidity was inappropriate.

The Cobb County's board decision overrode the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators. The panel found after a two-day hearing that Rinderle had violated district policies, but said she should not be fired.

Katie Rinderle shows a copy of "My Shadow is Purple" (Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center)

Rinderle had been a teacher for 10 years when she got into trouble in March for reading the picture book "My Shadow Is Purple" by Scott Stuart at Due West Elementary School, after which some parents complained.

During the hearing, Rinderle said out of several options, her students chose to read the book, which she picked up at a recent book fair at the school.

The case has drawn wide attention as a test of what public school teachers can teach in class, how much a school system can control teachers and whether parents can veto instruction they dislike. It comes amid a nationwide conservative backlash to books and teaching about LGBTQ+ subjects in school.

"The board’s decision to fire me undermines students’ freedom to learn," Rinderle said in a statement when announcing that she would appeal to the State Board of Education. "I am appealing this decision because I oppose censorship, discrimination and harm to students in any form. I’m committed to creating inclusive, diverse and empowering environments that center students in their learning journey."

Cobb County adopted a rule barring teaching on controversial issues in 2022, after Georgia lawmakers earlier that year enacted laws barring the teaching of "divisive concepts" and creating a parents’ bill of rights. The divisive concepts law, although it addresses teaching on race, bars teachers from "espousing personal political beliefs." The bill of rights guarantees that parents have "the right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of his or her minor child."

Rinderle is believed to be the first public school teacher in Georgia to be fired because of the laws.

Rinderle and Tonya Grimmke, a current teacher in the Cobb County School System, filed a federal lawsuit against the district earlier in February, arguing that the policy on "controversial issues" is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment. Rinderle is seeking damages and her job back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.