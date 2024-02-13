Cobb County educators sue school district citing sex discrimination, wrongful termination

Two Cobb County educators have filed a federal lawsuit against the Cobb County School District. The two are being backed by the Georgia Association of Educators, which serves more than 1,600 educators in Cobb County Schools.

Katie Rinderle and Tonya Grimmke say the school district's policies on "controversial issues" have been used to unlawfully discipline educators who mention LGBTQ+ and gender-nonconforming people in their classrooms. The two say that is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment.

Rinderle made headlines when the school board voted 4-3 to fire her last year for reading "My Shadow is Purple," to her fifth grade class at Due West Elementary School. The picture book, written by Scott Stuart, discusses gender fluidity. During her termination hearing, school district lawyer Sherry Culves said discussing gender identity and gender fluidity was inappropriate.

Grimmke is a current teacher for the district. Her involvement in the lawsuit has not yet been made clear.

A spokesperson for the Southern Poverty Law Center said the lawsuit is meant to challenge the "vague policies" used by the district to "justify Rinderle's termination and that discourage educators in the school district from providing inclusive learning environments for their students."

The spokesperson added that the lawsuit states Rinderle's firing was a direct violation of Title IX.

Katie Rinderle shows a copy of "My Shadow is Purple" (Credit: Southern Poverty Law Center)

"We applaud Katie and Tonya for standing up for their students and for taking bold, legal action against politicians who want to ban books and mischaracterize what educators teach in our schools," said General Counsel Alice O’Brien of the National Education Association.

Rinderle is seeking damages and her job back.