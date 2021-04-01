Georgia Rep. Park Cannon vows to fight arrest

The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's ceremonial office is breaking her silence.

Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, revealed she was frightened when Georgia State Patrol troopers slapped the handcuffs on her and led her away through the Capitol Rotunda on March 25.

The Atlanta Democrat thanked the thousands of people who have texted, emailed, called, and posted on social media to show their support for her.

Cannon was very emotional and surrounded by supporters who wore black T-shirts.

"My experience was painful both physically and emotionally. But today, I stand before you to say as horrible as the experience was and as difficult as my charges are, I believe the governor signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country, is a far more serious crime," the 29-year-old proclaimed.

Rep. Cannon said it was not lost on her that Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill under the painting of a former slave plantation in Georgia.

"He has erased decades of sacrifices, incalculable hours of work, marches prayers, tears even, and as he minimizes the price of thousand who fought for the right to vote," Rep. Cannon exclaimed.

Attorney David Dryer announced a GoFundMe page for supporters to help with Rep. Cannon's legal fees. She faces two felonies and up to eight years in prison.

"Representative Cannon will be vindicated. There are a lot of people who want to support her," Attorney Dryer remarked.

