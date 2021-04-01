Georgia Rep. Park Cannon vows to fight arrest

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Georgia Rep. Park Cannon vows to fight arrest

By
Published 
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

State Rep. Park Cannon speaks out

Rep. Cannon was arrested after knocking on the door as Gov. Kemp signed the controversial election reform bill into law.

ATLANTA - The Georgia lawmaker who was arrested after knocking on the door of the governor's ceremonial office is breaking her silence.

Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, revealed she was frightened when Georgia State Patrol troopers slapped the handcuffs on her and led her away through the Capitol Rotunda on March 25.

The Atlanta Democrat thanked the thousands of people who have texted, emailed, called, and posted on social media to show their support for her.

SEE ALSO: State lawmaker arrested inside Capitol building, speaks out

Rep. Park Cannon led away in handcuffs

This raw video shows Georgia Rep. Park being led away in handcuffs in the rotunda of the state Capitol on March 25, 2021, during a protest following the passage of the voting reform bill by both houses.

Cannon was very emotional and surrounded by supporters who wore black T-shirts.

"My experience was painful both physically and emotionally. But today, I stand before you to say as horrible as the experience was and as difficult as my charges are, I believe the governor signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country, is a far more serious crime," the 29-year-old proclaimed.

Rep. Cannon said it was not lost on her that Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill under the painting of a former slave plantation in Georgia.

"He has erased decades of sacrifices, incalculable hours of work, marches prayers, tears even, and as he minimizes the price of thousand who fought for the right to vote," Rep. Cannon exclaimed.

Attorney David Dryer announced a GoFundMe page for supporters to help with Rep. Cannon's legal fees. She faces two felonies and up to eight years in prison.

"Representative Cannon will be vindicated. There are a lot of people who want to support her," Attorney Dryer remarked.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.