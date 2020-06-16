Georgia Power offers payback plan for those hit financially by COVID-19

Georgia Power announced on Tuesday it is willing to work with customers hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic. The power company is rolling out a special payment plan to help past-due account balances that accumulated over the past few months.

Customers who enroll in the plan can spread payments out over six months starting in October without late fees.

Georgia Power also said it will extend its suspension of disconnections through the middle of July.

“We recognize that our customers across the state have endured an extraordinary burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of Customer Service. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission as we work to help our customers navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Georgia Power customers can sign up for the special payment plan at georgiapower.com/paymentplan or by calling 1-888-660-5890.

