Metro Atlanta woman creates nonprofit to help families of crime victims

Aaliyah Strong knows the pain of loss all too well. In 2022, she tragically lost her fiancé, Ty Ross, to gun violence. Since then, Aaliyah found the strength to turn her devastating loss into a beacon of hope for others.

She founded the nonprofit organization A Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief.

A Tyme to Thrive Beyond Grief serves as a lifeline for victims' families, offering support and guidance as they navigate the turbulent waters of life after tragedy.

In Georgia, crime victims' rights are enshrined in law through the Crime Victims' Bill of Rights. This legislation guarantees crucial protections, including notifications about court hearings and, in some cases, compensation from the perpetrator.

As National Crime Victim's Rights Week shines a spotlight on the plight of those affected by crime, Aaliyah Strong stands as a shining example of resilience and empowerment.



