Missing 'endangered' teenager from NC may be in Atlanta area

A missing "endangered" teenager from North Carolina may be in the Atlanta area, according to Atlanta police.

Destinie Desire, 17, was reported missing in Albermarle, North Carolina, according to Stanly County Sheriff's Office.

Desire was last seen at West Stanly High School just before 3 p.m. May 1.

The sheriff's office says Desire did not go home after school and was talking with someone online. It is believed that she arranged for that person to pick her up.

According to Atlanta Police Department, Desire is "associated with a device" that is being tracked in the area of 14th Street NW and Northside Drive NW.

Anyone who knows where she is should call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office at (704) 986-3700 or dial 9-1-1. Or, call APD at 404-546-4235.