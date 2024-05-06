Hit-and-run driver sought after 55-year-old killed in LaGrange

LaGrange police are looking for the driver who struck a 55-year-old pedestrian and left the scene on May 5.

Police responded to the scene of the incident at approximately 9:44 p.m. in the 400 block of New Franklin Road.

Upon arrival, they found 55-year-old Timothy Waddell. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that he was struck by a vehicle and the driver left.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.