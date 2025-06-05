Expand / Collapse search

Man wanted for sexual battery in Lawrenceville: authorities issue warning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 5, 2025 8:52pm EDT
Lawrenceville
Edwin Darnell Windham-Slater  (Lawrenceville Police Department)

The Brief

    • Edwin Darnell Windham-Slater is wanted for a sexual battery offense committed on June 1 in Lawrenceville and remains at large.
    • Windham-Slater has other active felony warrants and a history of sexually related offenses.
    • Authorities urge the public to report sightings to Detective Osterberg or Crime Stoppers, and warn not to approach him but to call 911.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Authorities in Lawrenceville are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a recent sexual battery case.

What we know:

According to the Lawrenceville Police Department, Edwin Darnell Windham-Slater is accused of approaching a woman and committing a sexual battery offense on June 1 within the city. Police said Windham-Slater fled the scene and remains at large.

In addition to the sexual battery charge, Windham-Slater has other active felony warrants unrelated to the incident. Investigators also noted he has a history of sexually related offenses.

(Lawrenceville Police Department)

What they're saying:

Anyone with information on Windham-Slater’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Osterberg at EOsterberg@LawrencevillePD.com or call 770-670-5174. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Police warn the public not to approach Windham-Slater if he is seen and to call 911 immediately.

The Source: The Lawrenceville Police Department provided the details for this article.

