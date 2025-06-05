Douglasville couple charged for locking toddler in shed

The Brief Two adults, Sarah Elizabeth Pombert and Joseph Matthew Turner, were arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children for leaving a 3-year-old boy in a filthy backyard shed. The alleged abuse occurred during the first three weeks of May, with the child left unsupervised, unbathed, and unclothed in the shed without running water or electricity. Details about their current custody status and bond information have not been released.



Two adults have been arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to children after authorities say they left a 3-year-old boy living in a filthy backyard shed without running water or electricity.

What we know:

Sarah Elizabeth Pombert, 34, and Joseph Matthew Turner, 35, were each arrested on June 2, according to Douglas County jail records. Both face felony charges for causing "cruel or excessive mental or physical pain" to a child.

According to the arrest warrants filed on May 29 in Douglas County Superior Court, the alleged abuse took place during the first three weeks of May on a property on Judge Avenue in Douglasville. The child was reportedly left unsupervised, unbathed, and unclothed in the backyard shed.

What they're saying:

"The accused kept a dirty living space in a shed without running water or electricity, and left the child unsupervised, unbathed, and unclothed with criminal negligence," the arrest warrants state.

What we don't know:

Their current custody status and bond information have not been released.