Boat found circling on Lake Allatoona: Search for missing boater launched
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a possible missing boater on Lake Allatoona after a report of an unmanned boat circling near an unspecified location.
What we know:
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were the first to respond and were able to stop and secure the vessel. The boat's owner has not been located, and it remains unclear whether the individual is in the water or may have safely reached shore.
Game wardens are currently using SONAR equipment in the search, and Cherokee County divers are on standby in the event a recovery effort is needed.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear to who the vessel belongs.
What they're saying:
"If nothing is located by dark, they will likely suspend the search until tomorrow," said Mark McKinnon, Public Affairs Officer.
What's next:
The search will continue until nightfall, with updates expected as more information becomes available.
The Source: The Georgia Department of Natural Resources provided the details for this article.