Boat found circling on Lake Allatoona: Search for missing boater launched

The Brief Authorities are investigating a report of an unmanned boat circling on Lake Allatoona, with the boat's owner still missing. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services secured the vessel, while game wardens use SONAR equipment and divers are on standby for potential recovery efforts. The search is set to continue until nightfall, with plans to suspend until the next day if no new information is found.



Authorities are searching for a possible missing boater on Lake Allatoona after a report of an unmanned boat circling near an unspecified location.

What we know:

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were the first to respond and were able to stop and secure the vessel. The boat's owner has not been located, and it remains unclear whether the individual is in the water or may have safely reached shore.

Game wardens are currently using SONAR equipment in the search, and Cherokee County divers are on standby in the event a recovery effort is needed.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear to who the vessel belongs.

What they're saying:

"If nothing is located by dark, they will likely suspend the search until tomorrow," said Mark McKinnon, Public Affairs Officer.

What's next:

The search will continue until nightfall, with updates expected as more information becomes available.