Dalton man fatally shot after allegedly pointing gun at undercover officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night during a joint narcotics operation in Whitfield County.

What we know:

Johnathan Zuccarini, 32, of Dalton, was shot and killed after allegedly pointing a handgun at undercover officers, according to statements from both the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Dalton Police Department. No officers were injured in the encounter.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on June 3 near River Road at the Whitfield-Murray county line, where narcotics investigators from both agencies were conducting an undercover investigation.

Zuccarini was transported to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a gun was recovered from the scene.

What they're saying:

"During this investigation, Johnathan Zuccarini produced a small handgun and pointed it at the detectives conducting the investigation," the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "As a result, both investigators from the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and the investigator from the Dalton City Police Department fired at Johnathan."

What's next:

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

As is standard policy, the Dalton Police Department has placed the involved detective on paid administrative leave. The GBI’s independent investigation is ongoing, and its findings will be turned over to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.