Armed Dalton man killed in confrontation with deputies, officers

The Brief Whitfield County Sheriff's and Dalton Police investigators shot and killed a man during an undercover investigation, according to the sheriff's office. The man is identified as Jonathan Zuccarini, and officials say he pointed a gun at the investigators. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to handle the case.



A man is dead after Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and Dalton Police Department detectives shot him, according to press releases from both departments.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. during a narcotics investigation involving both the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office and Dalton Police Department.

Officials from both departments’ drug units were working undercover on River Road near the Whitfield-Murray County line. That’s when a man pointed a gun at them, according to the sheriff’s office, and the officers shot him. Both departments identified the man as Jonathan Zuccarini.

Zuccarini was taken to Hamilton Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It is not clear why Zuccarini pointed the gun at law enforcement officers.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating, which is standard practice across the state.