Holocaust remembrance ceremony held in Atlanta over the weekend

The city hosted the 59th annual community-wide Holocaust commemoration over the weekend at Greenwood Cemetery, with Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff in attendance.

The featured speaker at the event was Holocaust child survivor George Rishfeld, who shared his harrowing experiences from that dark period in history.

Rishfeld recounted the heart-stopping decision his parents made during the Holocaust, which likely saved his life. When the Nazis invaded Warsaw in 1939, his parents made the difficult choice to send him away to safety. He described one particularly chilling encounter with the Nazis in an apartment during that time.

In addition to sharing his personal story, Rishfeld also addressed the issue of rising antisemitism, which he believes is more prevalent today than at any point in the last century. He called on individuals to denounce hate and take responsibility for making the world a better place, emphasizing the importance of rejecting intolerance and promoting unity and understanding.